Lewis Capital Management LLC Takes Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Lewis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,000. AvalonBay Communities comprises 1.6% of Lewis Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 53,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,833,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 596,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,475,000 after buying an additional 109,995 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 59,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,173,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on AVB shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $276.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $266.00 to $263.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.88.

AvalonBay Communities stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $245.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,080,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,688. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $34.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $242.88 and a 200 day moving average of $238.41. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.24 and a 52-week high of $257.52.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 43.76% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.46%.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

