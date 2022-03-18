LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) rose 3.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.90 and last traded at $2.90. Approximately 150 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,168,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.81.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LexinFintech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.30 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LexinFintech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.16.

The stock has a market cap of $564.32 million, a PE ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.37 and its 200 day moving average is $4.60.

LexinFintech ( NASDAQ:LX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.33). LexinFintech had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 33.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in LexinFintech during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of LexinFintech by 17,909.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,701 shares during the period. NTB Financial Corp bought a new stake in LexinFintech in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in LexinFintech in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 24.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

