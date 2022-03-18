Lexington Gold (LON:LEX) Shares Down 4.8%

Lexington Gold Ltd (LON:LEX – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3 ($0.04). Approximately 202,891 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 260,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.15 ($0.04).

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3.34. The company has a market cap of £7.84 million and a PE ratio of -7.50.

Lexington Gold Ltd focuses on the exploration and development of gold projects in the United States. It holds interest in the four projects that covers a combined area of approximately 1,550 acres in North and South Carolina, the United States. The company was formerly known as Richland Resources Ltd and changed its name to Lexington Gold Ltd in December 2020.

