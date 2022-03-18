LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Grows Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.4% of LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $40,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,165.4% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

EFA traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $73.12. 736,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,497,560. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $66.54 and a one year high of $82.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.