LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Increases Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,074 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 2.7% of LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% in the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 330,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,239,000 after acquiring an additional 9,197 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.5% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 87.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,674,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,232 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 81.5% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 54,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after buying an additional 24,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Strum & Towne Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,994,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.34. 10,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,014,189. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.73 and its 200-day moving average is $81.14. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $77.99 and a 12 month high of $82.92.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.099 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st.

