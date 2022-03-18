LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Sells 20,164 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,164 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 5.0% of LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $8,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLD. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,114,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,936 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 33,693.9% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 827,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,966,000 after purchasing an additional 825,500 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 299.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,009,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $165,835,000 after purchasing an additional 756,714 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,490,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $44,668,000. 35.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLD stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $180.87. 333,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,783,298. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $157.55 and a 1-year high of $193.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $174.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.11.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

