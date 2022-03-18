LHT (LHT) Trading 1.3% Higher Over Last Week

LHT (LHT) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. LHT has a total market capitalization of $107,226.39 and $6.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LHT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LHT has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002472 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00008866 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00007816 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000515 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 76.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 378.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About LHT

LHT (CRYPTO:LHT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

Buying and Selling LHT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

