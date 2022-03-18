Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $240.09

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $240.09 and traded as low as $197.00. Li Ning shares last traded at $201.80, with a volume of 7,692 shares changing hands.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $240.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.77.
About Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGY)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Li Ning (LNNGY)
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
Receive News & Ratings for Li Ning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Ning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.