LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Trading Down 4%

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) shares fell 4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.18 and last traded at $9.18. 6,518 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 992,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.56.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LFST. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LifeStance Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. UBS Group downgraded shares of LifeStance Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LifeStance Health Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

Get LifeStance Health Group alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

In related news, CFO Jesse Michael Bruff sold 18,401 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total value of $145,735.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,235,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,491,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $393,000. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LifeStance Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeStance Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.