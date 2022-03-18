Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $176.20.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LGND. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th.
In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, Director John W. Kozarich sold 908 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.62, for a total transaction of $93,178.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
LGND stock opened at $109.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 10.50 and a current ratio of 11.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.20 and its 200 day moving average is $134.64. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $88.50 and a one year high of $169.98.
Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.43. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 10.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Ligand Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.
