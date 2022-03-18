Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $176.20.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LGND. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, Director John W. Kozarich sold 908 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.62, for a total transaction of $93,178.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,915,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $216,297,000 after acquiring an additional 24,400 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,574,000 after acquiring an additional 27,519 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 68,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

LGND stock opened at $109.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 10.50 and a current ratio of 11.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.20 and its 200 day moving average is $134.64. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $88.50 and a one year high of $169.98.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.43. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 10.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.