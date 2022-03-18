Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.48

Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.48 and traded as high as $9.85. Lightbridge shares last traded at $9.41, with a volume of 397,600 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $71.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 3.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lightbridge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Lightbridge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lightbridge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lightbridge by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,579 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Lightbridge by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,293 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.08% of the company’s stock.

Lightbridge Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops nuclear fuel technology under the Lightbridge Fuel name. It focuses on developing and commercializing metallic nuclear fuels that could enhance resistance of nuclear fuel in existing and new nuclear reactors with a meaningful impact on addressing climate change and air pollution.

