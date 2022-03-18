LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.28

Shares of LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.28 and traded as low as $1.00. LightInTheBox shares last traded at $1.05, with a volume of 99,338 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightInTheBox in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
The stock has a market cap of $117.68 million, a PE ratio of 105.11 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average is $1.28.
LightInTheBox Company Profile (NYSE:LITB)
LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the online retail sale and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Product Sales; and Services and Others segments. The Product sales segment comprises of sales of products including apparel and other general merchandize through its websites and mobile applications and other supplemental online.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LightInTheBox (LITB)
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
Receive News & Ratings for LightInTheBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightInTheBox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.