LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.28

Shares of LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.28 and traded as low as $1.00. LightInTheBox shares last traded at $1.05, with a volume of 99,338 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightInTheBox in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $117.68 million, a PE ratio of 105.11 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average is $1.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LightInTheBox during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of LightInTheBox by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LightInTheBox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of LightInTheBox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of LightInTheBox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 54.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LightInTheBox Company Profile (NYSE:LITB)

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the online retail sale and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Product Sales; and Services and Others segments. The Product sales segment comprises of sales of products including apparel and other general merchandize through its websites and mobile applications and other supplemental online.

