Lightning 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $6,617.00 (LIGHT)

Lightning (LIGHT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. One Lightning coin can currently be purchased for $0.0855 or 0.00000211 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Lightning has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. Lightning has a market capitalization of $5.50 million and approximately $6,617.00 worth of Lightning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Lightning

Lightning is a coin. Lightning’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,269,692 coins. Lightning’s official Twitter account is @LightChainOne

According to CryptoCompare, “LIGHT’s double-layer structure is designed to enable an immutable, transparent, and decentralized system to apply to every corner of the world on a scalable and economic basis. LIGHT believes to be one of the key essentials for the next social improvement for mankind. “

Lightning Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightning using one of the exchanges listed above.

