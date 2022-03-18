Linde plc (ETR:LIN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Linde plc (ETR:LIN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €294.85 ($324.01).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Baader Bank set a €327.00 ($359.34) target price on Linde in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €300.00 ($329.67) price objective on Linde in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €323.00 ($354.95) price objective on Linde in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a €335.00 ($368.13) price target on Linde in a research report on Monday.

Linde stock opened at €277.05 ($304.45) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.25. Linde has a 1 year low of €221.20 ($243.08) and a 1 year high of €309.35 ($339.95). The business has a 50-day moving average of €271.83 and a 200-day moving average of €276.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.49.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

