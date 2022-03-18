Lion Street Advisors LLC Has $103.87 Million Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Lion Street Advisors LLC lowered its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,541,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,571 shares during the quarter. General Mills accounts for about 50.8% of Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Lion Street Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of General Mills worth $103,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 113,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after buying an additional 12,954 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 51.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,227 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of General Mills by 20.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 6,462 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 12.6% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in General Mills by 28.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 16,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.89.

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $97,727.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $3,072,997.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 77,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,301 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

GIS stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.41. The company had a trading volume of 6,939,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,844,452. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.21. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $69.95.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

