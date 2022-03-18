Lions Bay Mining (OTCMKTS:LMNGF) Shares Up 18.4%

Shares of Lions Bay Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMNGF – Get Rating) shot up 18.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 115,009 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 364,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.22.
Lions Bay Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LMNGF)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lions Bay Mining (LMNGF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Lions Bay Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lions Bay Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.