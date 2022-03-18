Liquity Reaches Market Cap of $42.46 Million (LQTY)

Liquity (LQTY) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. During the last week, Liquity has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. Liquity has a total market cap of $42.46 million and $815,938.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.43 or 0.00005807 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Liquity alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002392 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00045490 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,921.61 or 0.06983634 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,818.83 or 0.99961003 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00033292 BTC.

Liquity Coin Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,478,114 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

Buying and Selling Liquity

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Liquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.