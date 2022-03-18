Litecoin Cash Price Tops $0.0079 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 18th. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $5.94 million and approximately $144.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0079 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,660.95 or 0.99640145 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 46% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Alt.Estate token (ALT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Litecoin Cash

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 753,256,075 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

