Litecoin Plus 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.00 (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded down 15.5% against the US dollar. Litecoin Plus has a market capitalization of $81,079.30 and approximately $1.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0295 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Litecoin Plus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,404.81 or 0.99793324 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00067861 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00020949 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001788 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00016473 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Coin Profile

Litecoin Plus (LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Plus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.