LiteCoin Ultra (LTCU) Price Hits $0.0021 on Major Exchanges

LiteCoin Ultra (LTCU) traded 48.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Over the last seven days, LiteCoin Ultra has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. One LiteCoin Ultra coin can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LiteCoin Ultra has a market cap of $2,149.86 and approximately $43.00 worth of LiteCoin Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LiteCoin Ultra alerts:

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74,983.41 or 1.79849999 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000059 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00012999 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000104 BTC.

ICOBID (ICOB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MiloCoin (MILO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Independent Money System (IMS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About LiteCoin Ultra

LiteCoin Ultra (CRYPTO:LTCU) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. LiteCoin Ultra’s total supply is 8,531,300 coins and its circulating supply is 1,031,300 coins. The Reddit community for LiteCoin Ultra is /r/LitecoinUltraCurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LiteCoin Ultra is www.litecoinultra.com . LiteCoin Ultra’s official Twitter account is @litecoinultra and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteCoin Ultra is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt Algorithm. “

LiteCoin Ultra Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteCoin Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiteCoin Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiteCoin Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LiteCoin Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LiteCoin Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.