Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Given New C$44.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at TD Securities from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 21.78% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Lithium Americas from C$22.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lithium Americas from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Cormark lifted their price target on Lithium Americas from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Lithium Americas from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, lifted their price target on Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lithium Americas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$43.80.

Shares of TSE LAC traded up C$1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$36.13. 824,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 987,502. The firm has a market cap of C$4.82 billion and a PE ratio of -56.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$34.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$34.96. Lithium Americas has a 12 month low of C$14.46 and a 12 month high of C$53.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.55, a quick ratio of 57.36 and a current ratio of 57.43.

In other Lithium Americas news, Director Jonathan David Evans sold 141,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.35, for a total transaction of C$5,285,062.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 252,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,445,815.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

