Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Price Target Lowered to C$50.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 38.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Lithium Americas from C$22.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler raised Lithium Americas to a “buy” rating and set a C$41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen raised Lithium Americas to a “buy” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. raised their price objective on Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lithium Americas from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$43.80.

LAC stock traded up C$1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$36.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 824,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,502. The company has a market cap of C$4.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$34.59 and its 200 day moving average price is C$34.96. The company has a current ratio of 57.43, a quick ratio of 57.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.55. Lithium Americas has a 12 month low of C$14.46 and a 12 month high of C$53.09.

In related news, Director Jonathan David Evans sold 141,501 shares of Lithium Americas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.35, for a total transaction of C$5,285,062.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 252,900 shares in the company, valued at C$9,445,815.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

