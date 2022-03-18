Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) CEO Sells $8,741,460.00 in Stock

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.07, for a total transaction of $8,741,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Rapino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 16th, Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $8,681,400.00.

LYV traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,976,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,604,785. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.01 and a 12 month high of $127.75. The stock has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.33 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.07.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LYV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 132.6% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,224,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547,743 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,643,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,500 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,966,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,086,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 144.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,292,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,207,000 after acquiring an additional 763,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

