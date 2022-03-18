LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.00.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research cut shares of LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st.
NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $46.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.66. LKQ has a twelve month low of $40.38 and a twelve month high of $60.43.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LKQ. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in LKQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in LKQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in LKQ by 241.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in LKQ by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About LKQ
LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.
