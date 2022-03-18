Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Friday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.0696 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04.

Lloyds Banking Group has decreased its dividend by 25.1% over the last three years. Lloyds Banking Group has a payout ratio of 21.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Lloyds Banking Group to earn $0.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.07 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.6%.

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.57. 16,345,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,033,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $45.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.39. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $3.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.57.

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 11.59%. Equities research analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

LYG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 63 ($0.82) to GBX 56 ($0.73) in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 62 ($0.81) to GBX 58 ($0.75) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.92.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYG. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 493.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,779,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,139,000 after acquiring an additional 11,458,529 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,178,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,644,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,375 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,791,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,559,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,675,000 after purchasing an additional 701,420 shares in the last quarter. 1.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

