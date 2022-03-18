LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Price Tops $0.0158

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 18th. One LocalCoinSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0158 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LocalCoinSwap has a total market cap of $791,946.96 and approximately $2,296.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.62 or 0.00276538 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000102 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003862 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000653 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $504.29 or 0.01206099 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003282 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Profile

LCS is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 69,281,314 coins and its circulating supply is 50,068,538 coins. LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

