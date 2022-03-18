Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Allied Investment Advisors LLC

Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 7,446 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $426.18. 5,185,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,137,773. The stock has a market cap of $113.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $324.23 and a twelve month high of $479.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $400.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $365.74.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.21%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total value of $826,033.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $637,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $427.09.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

