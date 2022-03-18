Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,530,306,000 after purchasing an additional 26,557 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, IMS Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 1,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total value of $826,033.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 8,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total value of $3,514,742.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LMT stock opened at $428.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $324.23 and a 52-week high of $479.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $399.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $365.30. The company has a market capitalization of $114.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.80.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.23 by $0.01. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.38 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.21%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LMT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research raised Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $427.09.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

