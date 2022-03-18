Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.86.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LOGI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Logitech International from CHF 114 to CHF 107 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Loop Capital raised shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Logitech International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Get Logitech International alerts:

NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $73.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.93. Logitech International has a twelve month low of $67.36 and a twelve month high of $140.17. The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.87.

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 35.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Logitech International will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Logitech International by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,217,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,251,000 after buying an additional 204,538 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,058,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,163,000 after purchasing an additional 209,440 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,297,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,899,000 after purchasing an additional 156,275 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,943,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,285,000 after purchasing an additional 852,891 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,570,000. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Logitech International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.