Loki Price Tops $0.56 on Top Exchanges (LOKI)

Loki (LOKI) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. During the last week, Loki has traded flat against the dollar. Loki has a total market capitalization of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loki coin can now be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,490.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,933.78 or 0.07070964 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $111.71 or 0.00269247 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00014959 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.43 or 0.00731332 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00066999 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00007657 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $191.80 or 0.00462270 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $155.72 or 0.00375324 BTC.

About Loki

Loki is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The official website for Loki is loki.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

