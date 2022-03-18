Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Trading 3.3% Higher

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.80 and last traded at $2.79. 32,059 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 7,632,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

A number of research firms have commented on RIDE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lordstown Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Lordstown Motors from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Lordstown Motors from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. R. F. Lafferty reduced their price target on Lordstown Motors from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Lordstown Motors from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $3.78.

The firm has a market cap of $567.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.41.

Lordstown Motors ( NASDAQ:RIDE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.39. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Stephen S. Burns sold 5,285,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $13,529,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Chuan D. Vo bought 1,000 shares of Lordstown Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $25,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIDE. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lordstown Motors by 5.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,668,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,569,000 after buying an additional 204,574 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lordstown Motors by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 741,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,205,000 after buying an additional 278,361 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Lordstown Motors by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Lordstown Motors in the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

About Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

