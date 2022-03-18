L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $82.28

Shares of L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.28 and traded as low as $78.87. L’Oréal shares last traded at $80.04, with a volume of 103,085 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LRLCY shares. Barclays upgraded shares of L’Oréal from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L’Oréal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of L’Oréal from €435.00 ($478.02) to €450.00 ($494.51) in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Societe Generale lowered shares of L’Oréal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from €458.00 ($503.30) to €339.00 ($372.53) in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $345.20.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.34.

L’Oréal SA engages in the manufacture and sale of beauty and hair products. It operates through the following segments: Skincare and Sun Protection, Makeup, Haircare, Hair Coloring, Fragrances, and Others. The Others segment includes hygiene products as well as sales by American professional distributors with non-Group brands.

