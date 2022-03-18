Loser Coin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $588,800.00 (LOWB)

Loser Coin (LOWB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 18th. Over the last seven days, Loser Coin has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar. Loser Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.63 million and $588,800.00 worth of Loser Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loser Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00045236 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,942.45 or 0.07024349 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41,888.79 or 0.99998846 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 80.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00034614 BTC.

Loser Coin Coin Profile

Loser Coin’s total supply is 60,296,840,158 coins.

Buying and Selling Loser Coin

