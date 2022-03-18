Lossless (LSS) Market Cap Hits $13.96 Million

Lossless (LSS) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. During the last seven days, Lossless has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lossless coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000748 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lossless has a total market capitalization of $13.96 million and $848,139.00 worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lossless alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002457 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00045405 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,870.17 or 0.07048084 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,604.93 or 0.99710759 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00040685 BTC.

Lossless Coin Profile

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,822,672 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Buying and Selling Lossless

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lossless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lossless using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lossless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lossless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.