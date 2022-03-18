Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Announces $0.80 Quarterly Dividend

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.80 per share by the home improvement retailer on Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%.

Lowe’s Companies has increased its dividend payment by 16.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 47 consecutive years. Lowe’s Companies has a payout ratio of 21.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Lowe’s Companies to earn $14.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.7%.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $235.67. 9,115,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,936,398. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.34. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $174.24 and a 52-week high of $263.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $230.18 and its 200-day moving average is $230.54.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 524 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. OTR Global raised Lowe’s Companies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.30.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

