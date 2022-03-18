Lua Swap (LUA) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $32,385.00

Lua Swap (LUA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. Lua Swap has a total market cap of $5.20 million and approximately $32,385.00 worth of Lua Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lua Swap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0626 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Lua Swap has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lua Swap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003643 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00035745 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.73 or 0.00107147 BTC.

About Lua Swap

Lua Swap (LUA) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Lua Swap’s total supply is 210,695,158 coins and its circulating supply is 83,119,046 coins. Lua Swap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Lua Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lua Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lua Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lua Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lua Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lua Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.