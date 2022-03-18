Lutz Financial Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Lutz Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,521 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 2.0% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Lutz Financial Services LLC owned 0.12% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $16,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGSH. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,095,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 13,465 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,186,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,461 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,032,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,450,000 after acquiring an additional 215,499 shares during the period.

Shares of VGSH stock opened at $59.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.86. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $59.55 and a 1 year high of $61.64.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.018 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

