Lutz Financial Services LLC Buys 7,915 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,915 shares during the quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Motco increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.9% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $44,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $130.74 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.58.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.