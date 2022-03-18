Lutz Financial Services LLC Grows Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises about 7.9% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Lutz Financial Services LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $64,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Bridge Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 204.9% during the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 56,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 326,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,284,000 after purchasing an additional 13,312 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $268.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.95. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $247.37 and a 12-month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

