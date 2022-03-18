Lutz Financial Services LLC Has $18.65 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Lutz Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 230,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $18,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 218.5% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 252.5% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $78.48 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $78.26 and a 52-week high of $82.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.62 and a 200 day moving average of $80.84.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.