Lutz Financial Services LLC Has $21.27 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Lutz Financial Services LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,126 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 2.6% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Lutz Financial Services LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $21,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 12,051 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 456.8% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 12,434 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 21.6% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 85,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,579,000 after acquiring an additional 15,107 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 350.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,697 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $154.13 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $137.17 and a 1-year high of $160.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.14.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

