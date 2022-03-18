Lutz Financial Services LLC Has $5.80 Million Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Lutz Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 27,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 9,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $107.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.22. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $107.00 and a 1 year high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

