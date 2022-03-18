Lutz Financial Services LLC Has $50.10 Million Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Lutz Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 796,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,052 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF makes up 6.2% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Lutz Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $50,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 223,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,974,000 after purchasing an additional 13,955 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 54.5% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 52,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 18,559 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 20.3% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 166,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,414,000 after acquiring an additional 16,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fruth Investment Management purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $899,000.

NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $62.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.29. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a twelve month low of $59.94 and a twelve month high of $64.15.

