Lutz Financial Services LLC Sells 3,827 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Lutz Financial Services LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,827 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 549.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 185.2% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $31.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.92. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $29.59 and a 52 week high of $34.94.

