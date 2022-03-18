Lutz Financial Services LLC Sells 923 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Lutz Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 923 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 1.9% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Lutz Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $15,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOOV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,009,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 515,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,611,000 after buying an additional 9,966 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,818,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,486,000 after buying an additional 43,843 shares during the last quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 91,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,938,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000.

VOOV stock opened at $148.98 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $133.26 and a 12 month high of $155.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.08.

