Lutz Financial Services LLC Sells 9,668 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Lutz Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 215,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,668 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Lutz Financial Services LLC owned about 0.29% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $12,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 687,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,231,000 after buying an additional 10,898 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 17,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 209,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,542,000 after buying an additional 46,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 43,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAS opened at $56.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.47. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $52.45 and a 12 month high of $64.34.

