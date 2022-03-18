Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) fell 3.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.99 and last traded at $19.00. 4,738 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 170,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.70.

Several research firms have weighed in on LXFR. B. Riley increased their price objective on Luxfer from $26.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut Luxfer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get Luxfer alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $523.90 million, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Luxfer ( NYSE:LXFR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Luxfer had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 7.99%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from Luxfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.73%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Luxfer by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Luxfer by 456.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 5,561 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Luxfer by 1,682.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 7,084 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Luxfer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Luxfer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 98.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luxfer Company Profile (NYSE:LXFR)

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.