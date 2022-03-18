M. Kraus & Co Has $4.08 Million Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

M. Kraus & Co lowered its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,652 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up approximately 1.3% of M. Kraus & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 10,935,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,186,469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775,001 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,141,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,097,303,000 after purchasing an additional 233,810 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,174,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $995,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,876 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,735,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $964,343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,988,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $866,732,000 after purchasing an additional 100,695 shares during the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Fiserv from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Fiserv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.10.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $100.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.05 billion, a PE ratio of 50.27, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.91 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.03.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $882,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

