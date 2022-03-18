M. Kraus & Co Increases Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

M. Kraus & Co increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 3.2% of M. Kraus & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $10,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,181,000 after buying an additional 1,632,893 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 12.9% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 17.9% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 10,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.3% in the third quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $150.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.03. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $127.04 and a 12 month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.48%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.50.

In other Procter & Gamble news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 49,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total transaction of $7,949,670.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $204,935.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 566,796 shares of company stock valued at $91,098,906. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

