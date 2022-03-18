M. Kraus & Co Purchases 593 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

M. Kraus & Co boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 2.9% of M. Kraus & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Architects LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 7,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,499,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 403,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 182,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.57.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $176.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $168.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $464.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.29%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

